Sumbul Touqeer Khan's journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house was a life lesson for many who admire her. The girl rose like a phoenix in the house and showed her real and raw side. Amid her journey, she made many friends in Shiv Thakare, , and others from the mandali. But there was only one enemy who was and is constant in her life: Tina Datta. Tina was slammed for her dirty game in the house against Sumbul. Shalin Bhanot, who fell in love with Tina in the house, alleged that she spoilt their friendship by suggesting that Sumbul has feelings for him. Even the host of the show called Sumbul is obsessed with Shalin.

As time passed Sumbul mend her walls with everyone including Shalin Bhanot. But seems like she will never forgive and forget what Tina did to her in the house; this latest video is proof. Sumbul is asked if she would be a reporter and what questions she would ask all the people in the house, when it was about Tina Datta she said, I would like to ask her how she feels by making a fool out of herself. Burn!

After coming out of the house all the contestants had a reunion and met for parties san the last Tina Datta. She was not seen at any of the parties, does that mean she regrets her participation in the show? Or she wants to don't face the contestants if the house anymore? Only Tina will have the answer, and we wonder how she will react to Sumbul's dig at her.