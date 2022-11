Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot was seen trying to have a conversation with Sumbul Touqeer after the obsession comment on her by the host of the show Salman Khan. In the new promo, you can see Shalin once again trying to go close to Sumbul and remind her that the strongest part of this house is the friendship between the trio and it's her, Tina and himself. Sumbul slams Shalin for this statement and questions him back what this friendship has brought for her, humiliation on national television. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Kushal Tandon slams Sumbul Touqeer's father for calling Tina Datta 'Kamini'; says, 'How dare her dad is allowed'

Sumbul took a strong stand for herself and said that his friendship has maligned her character and now she is unavailable for him and Tina, wherein Shalin requests her to take a stand for her friends. Shalin was called spineless by the viewers and many other celebs after he failed to take a stand for Sumbul when her character was assassinated on national television after Salman Khan claimed she is obsessed with him. Sumbul refused to have any feelings for Shalin and stuck to her words that its only friendship and nothing.

Watch the video of Sumbul Touqeer slamming Shalin Bhanot after he wants to revive their friendship in the house

Sumbul is trying to cope from what happened with her the viewers are happy with her strong stand against Shalin and expressed the if she would be like this since day one, she would be the sure shot winner but now the chances are extremely low. One user wrote, " Bhai agar yeh sumbul hoti na shuru se toh sure shot winner hoti. Anyways good she spoke up". Another user commented, "Phirse shalin aya sumbul ke pichhe . manipulate Kar raha hai.". One more user said, " I just hope sumbul shows shalin his real place". Will Sumbul be able to redeem herself in the show once again