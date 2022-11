Sumbul Touqeer is NOT obsessed with Shalin Bhanot claims her dad after the Imlie actress got slammed by in Weekend Ka Vaar. After this obsession comment of Salman Khan, the superstar faced a massive backlash on social media, and many said that he should be ashamed of himself for assassinating a 19-year-old girl’s character on national television and ripping her apart. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer to Divyanka Tripathi; TV actors from small town who own lavish homes in Mumbai

And now Sumbul Touqeer's father has come in defence of her and claims that his daughter is not all obsessed with Shalin Bhanot but rather she looks up to him like a father figure, he claims in his interaction with ETimes. He even added everyone is hugging and kissing each other in the house but only Sumbul is picked for doing the same. During Shalin and MC Stan's fight even Soundarya Sharma was holding Stan by his back, but nobody questioned her for the same, but Sumbul was targeted because he will get the fuel in the show highlighted her father.

Not only Sumbul's father but even her Imlie co-star Manasvi Vashist has come out in support of her and lashed out and Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. He called Shalin spineless for not taking a stand for Sumbul and said that Tina is a bully as she knows Sumbul is a young and innocent girl. Alon with Manasvi, Devoleena Bhattacharya, and more stood in support of Sumbul.

While Sumbul is slowly coping and is maintaining her calm and distance from Shalin as well as Tina Datta. Gautam Vig who got evicted from the house this week even said that Shalin should put a brake on his and Sumbul's friendship as it is her benefit. Will Sumbul end her friendship with Shalin? Only time will tell. Sumbul's fans feel that she should now stay away from Shalin.