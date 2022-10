Sadly, Sumbul Touqeer is proving to be a misfit on Bigg Boss 16. The Imlie actress who is one of the highest paid of the season, has failed to deliver. She is absolutely not seen on the show unless it is with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. The Imlie actress today told Shalin Bhanot that she was upset that he did not take her name for captaincy. He said that even she did not take her name. Sumbul Touqeer said she felt disappointed in Tina Datta and him. The two had an argument where he even told her to shut up. Sumbul Touqeer reminded him that this is no way to talk. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 16, Live Updates: MC Stan looks teary-eyed, Sajid Khan asks him what happened

Tomorrow, we will see that Tina Datta tries to resolve the dispute between the two. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia tells Sumbul Touqeer not to cry as this is a game. Shalin Bhanot says he is still very conscious after what her father told him on national TV. Sumbul says she still considers Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta her besties in the house. Netizens are not impressed with the rona dhona now. Take a look at the tweets...

#SumbulToqueerKhan why are you Expecting "HELP" from #ShalinBhanot MoveOn Girl. WakeUp before it's too late. Play for yourself . — GSSRAT (@GSSRAT55335863) October 17, 2022

#SumbulToqueerKhan aaj fir roi, ab kya ye weekend bhi Sumbul #Shalin #Tina pe hi chalana hai to bol do #Colors walo skip kr denge #WKV. We wanna see #PriyankaChaharChoudhury, #shivthakare, #ArchanaGautamm, #AnkitaGupta. To Sumbul ke classes aap offline hi lelenA. Hume baksh do — Nameless Queen (@Foodie_123) October 17, 2022

Sumbul kyun royee kya jawab de..

Shaleen dint take her name for captaincy task she trusted him #SumbulToqueerKhan Fans kuch karo yaar apni kamayi izath yeh bacchi kud gawakar jayegi ghar #BB16 #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/f2LZgzXoua — BeWise (@Bhavya42680806) October 17, 2022

Really fed u with #SumbulToqueerKhan. What is she doing in #BiggBoss16 except for crying. Even after getting to know about Shalin & Tina she is still being with them and expect them to support her. WAKE UP SUMBUL otherwise this girl will be eliminated in coming weeks. — Farzana Islam (@Farzana08072500) October 17, 2022

#SumbulToqueerKhan ko smj hi nahi aa raha ki wo #BiggBoss16 me aayi hai.. Uska alag hi daily soap chal raha.. Jo aaj uske so called frndsne kiya wahi to uske papa bol ke gye the that don't trust anyone.

Alag ladki hai @ColorsTV seriously she should go home,she is not prepared. — Shiv Thakre FC (@RealShivTFan222) October 17, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 fans feel that Sumbul Touqeer is just taking things too personally. We can just hope that she amps up her game in the coming days.