Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer is the youngest contestant in the house and within one week her father appeared on the show to make her understand that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's friendship is not good for her and since then her game is definitely become strong until then she was just hanging around with Shalin and many started teasing her off his name as well. While nothing sort of that was between them and now everything is clear.

Watch the viral video of Sumbul's father slamming Shalin Bhanot and Tian Datta slamming for making fun of their daughter.

While Sumbul's father's appearance on 's show bought a lot of criticism on the internet and everybody cried foul claiming that why are makers spoon-feeding her compared to other contestants in the house? Sumbul admitted feeling lost in the house and recently she was given the mask after all the contestants in the house claimed that she and Manya Singh are the least visible in the house.

After appearing on the show now Sumbul's father has this strong message for her that she shouldn't make friends in the house and focus on her game. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Sumbul's father spoke about why he doesn't want her to make friends in the house. He said that everyone is capable of winning the show and everyone is playing the game very and he doesn't want her to go ahead and make friends because everyone's focus is just the game and nothing else, he concluded. Talking about Sumbul getting the tag of being the least visible inside the site, his father differed from the housemate's opinions and said that her age is right now very strong and the advice that he gave her is working.