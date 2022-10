It's been two weeks inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and viewers have been showing concern about Sumbul Touqeer over her growing friendship with Shanil Bhanot and Tina Datta. In the Friday ka Vaar with , Sumbul's father will be seen lashing out Shalin and Tina for ill-treatment of his daughter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Before Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, these celebs fell for co-contestants inside the house

Fans have been discussing on social media about how Shalin and Tina were using Sumbul as a pawn and talking ill behind her back. People have been asking Sumbul to stay away from the two and play her own independent game inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Viewers hail Archana Gautam as a good entertainer; fans say, 'She stole the entire episode' [View Tweets]

In the upcoming episode, Sumbul's father will give Shalin and Tina a peace of his mind and warn his daughter about the two. He said that Sumbul is so pure-hearted that he feels scared for her. As he raps Shalin, he says, 'dekh rahe ho ye duniya, jo dikhta hai woh hota nahi hai.' Fans noted various instances where Shalin and Tina said inappropriate things about Sumbul. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Will Sajid Khan be thrown out of Salman Khan's show in one week? Here's what we know

Advertisement

Sumbul ke pitaji ne li Shalin ki class, kya samajh paayegi ek beti apne pita ke dil ki aawaaz? ? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss #ShukravaarKaVaar@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/eKO8zljR0y — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, revealed that Shalin and Tina are faking love angle to move ahead in the game while Gautam and seem to be having mutual respect and feelings for each other. He said that many people are doing things only for the cameras and they are not real.

On the other hand, viewers are happy with Archana Gautam's quirk antics inside the house. They have hailed Archana for stealing the entire episode and declared her as a good entertainer. Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.