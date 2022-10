In the first week of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer's father had joined on the Weekend Ka Vaar and gave an earful to Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for the ill-treatment to his daughter. He also advised Sumbul to recognise the people around her. Later, Sumbul apologised to Shalin for what her father said to him. This irked netizens a lot. Now, Sumbul's father has responded to his daughter going back to Shalin and Tina after he scolded them.

He said that Sumbul has obeyed that he had told her to do. He added that Sumbul could have played the victim card, wreaked havoc inside the house and gained the sympathy of the audience. But she did not and dealt with the situation very nicely. "Actually, this is Sumbul’s nature. If she would have shouted, made noise or broken things in the house then, it would not have been possible for anyone (Tina and Shalin) to clear their stand," he told News 18.

He further clarified that his aim was to clear Shalin and Tina’s picture in front of everyone to debunk the narrative of becoming a triangle, which could have damaged Sumbul's image. "I was successful in that. Sumbul took everything into consideration and didn’t wreak havoc or shouted in the house. I knew Sumbul would handle this situation like this," he added.

Sumbul is among the popular contestants on the show along with Shalin, Tina, Gautam Singh Vig, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, , MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and .

