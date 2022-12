Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s show has been extended for five more weeks due to its TRP and now we have learnt that the makers have slashed the fees of the highest-paid contestant Sumbul Touqeer in the house. An insurer reveals that Sumbul was the highest-paid contestant in the house due to her fame and popularity and there was a huge expectation from the girl to boost the TRP of the show, but she didn’t match up. And now that the show has been extended for five more weeks, the makers have decided to cut down the fees of Sumbul to 50 per cent. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: After Tina Datta terms Sumbul Touqeer as invisible on Salman Khan's show; the Imlie actress claps back in annoying manner

Sumbul was reportedly paid around 12 lakhs weekly and now that will go down to 6 lakhs rupees which is still a huge amount, but we are not sure if it has happened but there are strong talks about it among the makers. As the show gets extended the makers pay the contestants higher than they entered the house, but if the news is true that Sumbul Touqeer’s fees have been reduced then this will happen in the history of Bigg Boss for the first time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's agency condemns Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer's 'I love tatti' prank; questions makers over morally incorrect footage

Sumbul is still considered as the strongest contestant as she has been raising her voice and giving her opinions. The girl also managed to become the captain of the house, only time can tell if she will be able to stay strong and keep her audience hooked for more than five weeks in the show. Sumbul's game was spoiled and punctured y his father's involvement and his fans and well-wishers wished her to be left alone. While now the father has kept himself away and is allowing Sumbul to play her game and hence she is shining slowly. Sumbul's game changed after Fahmaan Khan's entry and the world witnessed their real-life chemistry it was only how Sumbul was never interested in Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down after reading his dad’s letter; netizens advice him to stay away from Tina Datta to save his game