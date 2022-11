Bigg Boss 16 is going to feature interesting guests this Shukravaar Ka Vaar. Salman Khan will be joined by not one, not two but four celebrity guests for during the Weekend Ka Vaar this time. Yes, you read that right. First up, we have the Baby Doll Sunny Leone who will join Salman on stage. Yes, you read that right. After being a contestant, Sunny Leone has come in Bigg Boss 16 a lot of times. Amidst all the drama inside the house of Bigg Boss 16, we will get to see three more guests during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Well, for a long time there had been reports of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani will be hosting Splitsvilla's new season. And to promote the same, Sunny Leone will be joined by Arjun to promote the show. There’s a lot of buzz about Splitsvilla already. Sunny and Arjun will join Salman Khan.

Bhediya star cast to visit Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar

Not just Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani but also Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will also join Salman Khan. Kriti and Varun are going to promote their film Bhediya on Bigg Boss 16. The shoot of Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar was supposed to happen today but as per sources, it will now happen tomorrow. Arjun Bijlani-Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan will join Salman Khan on the shoot.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw the housemates rating Abdu Rozik's captaincy. Bigg Boss said that since Abdu didn't give him a reason to fire he might continue to be the captain. However, later a task was conducted wherein Priyanka turned supervisor. The housemates had to vote for Abdu's captaincy or removal through the task.