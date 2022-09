Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is all set to start in some days. One of the big names is supposed to be Surbhi Jyoti. As per some handles on social media, she has given a nod for the show. Others are maintaining that she has refused Bigg Boss 16 or is still in talks for final confirmation. The issue is that all contestants will be locked in by September 27, 2022. We can hear of confirmations, and drop-outs till then. Surbhi Jyoti has worked on Colors Naagin 3 and is a very popular actress. This season, there is a dearth of big names. The only very well-known names are Shivin Narang, Sreejita De and Tina Dattaa. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill's viral singing video, Virat's drunken avatar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

Now, fans of Surbhi Jyoti are upset as some fake screenshots of the actress denying to be a part of the show is doing the rounds. It seems she has not posted anything of this sort. Bigg Boss 16 and her fans feel it is just rivals playing dirty when the show has not even begun. Take a look at the tweets...

For a sec I thought it's real..???

I literally checked her story more than 5 times..??

There is another video of Surbhi Jyoti and Shivin Narang together. Fans feel like she is indeed coming on the show. The actress posted stories spending quality time with besties Ananya Arora and co. This is making us wonder if she is going in for a long time. The stunner is best known as Zoya from Qubool Hai. Surbhi Jyoti has stayed away from the reality show space for the longest time.