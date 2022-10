Bigg Boss season 16 just started for a week now and netizens have already picked their favorites. Bigg Boss season 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama show Naagin 6 is all set to surprise her fans with her upcoming Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re. Yes, Tejasswi was recently spotted promoting her film at an event and was quite excited. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: 'THE ABDU ROZIK SHOW' trends as fans can't get over how cute and super entertaining he is

During the press conference, Tejasswi was asked about her views on 's Bigg Boss season 16. Tejasswi ignored the question and said that she has come to promote her Marathi film. Within no time, the video garnered a lot of views and it seems as Tejasswi has won hearts with her on-point reply.

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Tejasswi's fans also wished the actress for her film. One user wrote, "She was absolutely correct, what's with your obsession with bb, that's why many people are not able to move on. She is doing great in life that's what matters." Another user commented saying, "The sassy lady #tejasswiprakash Seedhi baadh no bakwaas Unfiltered, honest and real girl."

On the work front, Tejasswi won millions of hearts with her sherni performance in Bigg Boss 15. Her on and off-screen chemistry with beau Karan Kundrra made fans fall in love with the duo. Tejasswi's Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re will release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, , MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Archana Pradhan, and Shiv Thakre are the contestants who got nominated for eviction this week.