The report is that Tejasswi Prakash might do Bigg Boss 16. Yes, the makers still seem to want to cash in on the TejRan craze that made the last season kind of talked about. Bigg Boss 16 makers will have three contestants entering the house next week. It seems one of them is Tejasswi Prakash. The others are Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia. Fans of TejRan are in for a treat. It seems the three will bring three wild cards with them inside the Bigg Boss house. The channel has managed to secure Tejasswi Prakash's dates from Naagin 6. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs to grace Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

As per the handle, Bigg Boss Tak, Tejasswi Prakash will take a week's break from Naagin 6. These three people have signed the contract with Colors. The writers will manage something in the absence of Tejasswi Prakash. Bigg Boss 15 runners-up Pratik Sehajpal has joined Naagin 6 as Rudra. The female leads are Amandeep Sidhu and Tejasswi Prakash. The latter is playing the role of Prarthana, the daughter of Pratha. Also Read - Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer refuses to join Fahmaan Khan in her LIVE chat despite requests; here’s why

Tejasswi will shoot her part in advance for Naagin and writer will manage her character, whatbi have heard. Even they all have signed the contract too with the channel to enter house for a week.? — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2022

EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss_Tak BB15 Winner "Tejasswi Prakash", 2nd Runner-up "Karan Kundrra" and former contestant "Rajiv Adatia" to enter Bigg Boss 16 Circus House with 3 Wild Card in Week2. They will stay inside the house with contestants for a week. Retweet- If EXCITED!??

Like-? pic.twitter.com/H6LTQs5pwx — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2022

The show has been making news but the buzz has been really low. Reports of big names like , , , , and dropping out have caused a dip in interest. Even Munawar Faruqui is not doing the show. Are you excited to see Tejasswi Prakash once again inside the show? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt's baby plans, Indian Idol 13 gets flak from fans and more