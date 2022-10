Bigg Boss season 16 started last week and already it is creating a great buzz. The show has many popular names like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vij, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, and others. But, one contestant who has grabbed everyone’s attention is Abdu Rozik. He is a singer from Tajikistan and a famous name on social media. Abdu is super cute and is winning the hearts of the audience, and that’s why today 'THE ABDU ROZIK SHOW' is trending on Twitter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Inside pictures of Salman Khan's grand chalet screams royalty

Abdu's fans can't get over how cute and super entertaining he is. Check out the tweets of the fans below…

Abdu is the only contestants who entertaining everyone inside the house and even the audience. He surely has steal the show. THE ABDU ROZIK SHOW pic.twitter.com/ritflpF79k — Tisha (@itstisha_7) October 7, 2022

okayyy but this guy has won millions of hearts alreadyyy!❤️✨ he's so pure with his intentions, such a pure heart he carries on!?? More power to you #AbduRozik !♡ THE ABDU ROZIK SHOW #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/OpaiZPE8y4 — FC (@ShamitaFanClub6) October 7, 2022

#AbduRozik Cute and Entertaining ❤❤❤ THE ABDU ROZIK SHOW — Jabbar Qureshi (@TheJabbarQuresh) October 7, 2022

He's the world's smallest superstar with the world's biggest heart. THE ABDU ROZIK SHOW#AbduRozik @Abdurozikmusic pic.twitter.com/Mk3sgdB3y4 — Ʋ ƘƝƠƜ MЄ { ?•?•?•? } (@bb16_lf_updates) October 7, 2022

Our Burgir is single handedly running the whole show.

No drama, no politics.

Pure Entertainer. THE ABDU ROZIK SHOW pic.twitter.com/6kiejx9qG7 — Team Abdu Rozik (Asim x Munawar) (@mirzaabrar074) October 7, 2022

Abdu shares a great rapport with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. Well, even Tina flirts with Abdu, and all the girls inside the house find him super cute.

Yesterday, it was Shukravaar Ka Vaar and Salman had entered the house. He had dinner with a few contestants and discussed a lot of things with them. He gave Abdu his dumbells and the singer was super happy after he received the gifts.