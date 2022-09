Bigg Boss 16 will be on air on October 1 and the makers have got their final contestants. However, they are yet to reveal the names of the contestants to create curiosity among the fans of the show. Earlier there were reports that Munawar Faruqui was finalised to be part of the show and had even signed the contract, but now there are reports that the Lock Upp winner has denied being a part of the show. The reports claim that he doesn't have dates and henceforth he chose to not be a part of it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shivin Narang refuses Salman Khan's show for THIS reason? [Read Deets]

While there is a strong buzz that is one of the confirmed contestants but she took to her social media and refused to be apart of it and many feels that this is just a promotional gimmick by the actress as Tejasswi Prakash had done the same before entering the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Surbhi Chandna-Shivin Narang REJECT Bigg Boss 16, Nikki Tamboli asked to recreate meeting with Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar jail and more

I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS. ✌? — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) September 27, 2022

Kanika Mann who was a part of 's Khatron Ke Khiladi had reportedly signed the contract and later refused due to some arguments with ten makers of the show. too confirmed to be a part of 's show but he later said that he isn't doing Bigg Boss 16. Earlier names like , were out but they all refused to be the participants. While Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer is reportedly one of the final and young contestants in the show. Salman Khan's promo has been creating a lot of curiosity among viewers to watch the show. The superstar has been turning into Bollywood's popular villains like and Mogambo and more to create the excitement for the viewers.