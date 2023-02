Bigg Boss 16: It's just few hours left for the finale and there is a strong voting going on for every top 5 contestants, but there will be only one winner and there are many who have already got their winner in Priyanka. Many actors who have been following Bigg Boss religiously have already declared Priyanka a winner. And now Yuvika Choudhary has alleged that if Priyanka will be a winner that will be channel's choice and if not then Mc Stan and Shiv Thakare will be audience choice.

MC n shiv janta choice priyanka channel choice lets c who will win ? #bb16 — (@yuvikachoudhary) February 9, 2023

Vishal Kotian who was a part of Bigg Boss 14 shared his thoughts that how his heart wants Shiv to mind says Priyanka will win and his logic goes with MC Stan. Well clearly the viewers have chosen their top 3 and it will be interesting to see if who will lift the trophy.

The last battle is all set , we see Priyanka and Shiv dance off in the finale and seems like these will be in the top 2 and fans of the show hope to get the deserving winner. While there are claims that Shiv has got the maximum votes and he might be the winner of Salman Khan's show.

Exclusive - #BiggBoss16 - Inside#ShivThakare is leading with huge margin. Support frm ground level & massss voting frm small villages & cities who r watching the show on television. No one is near to Shiv in voting. He is going to lift the trophy ??.#ShivThakareForTheWin pic.twitter.com/sk6Z5JQT4a — ??|वन | शिव चा भाऊ (@Sawan_zp) February 12, 2023

Shiv Thakare is going to be a winner ? He got highest number of Votes. Shiv Thakare recieved support from all small villages and locals. He is set to lift a trophy now #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #ShivThakareForTheWin #ShivThakare #VoteForShivThakare pic.twitter.com/nX00d8pHL7 — Bigg Boss Critic (@TheBiggBossBoyz) February 12, 2023

May the best win!