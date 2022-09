Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 has been in the news for the past many months. Finally, a few days ago, it was officially announced, and the makers shared a promo of it. The promo grabbed everyone’s attention and recently, a BTS video of Salman shooting the teaser was shared on social media. Well, fans of Bigg Boss simply can’t wait for season 16 and there have been multiple reports about the contestants who will be seen in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 BTS video: Netizens compare Salman Khan's show to Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp; here's why [Watch]

Now, according to reports, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini will be seen in Bigg Boss 16. While there’s no official announcement about it, we are sure fans of Flora will be excited to read the reports of her being a part of Salman’s show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Umar Riaz to KRK — Here's the list of contestants who were thrown out of Salman Khan's show for bad behaviour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flora Saini (@florasaini)

Flora is known for performances in movies like Lakshmi, , , Stree, and others. She has also left a mark on OTT with Gandii Baat, Inside Edge, and others. If the reports of her being a part of Bigg Boss 16 turn out to be true, it will surely be interesting to see the actress in the reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan or Harshad Chopda whom would you like to see on Salman Khan's show? Vote Now

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports about the contestant of Bigg Boss 16. It is said that Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre, Imlie’s Fahmaan Khan, Nusrat Jahan, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, and others celebs have been approached for the show. But, the makers have not yet officially announced anyone’s name.

Bigg Boss 16 promo: Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up, and Bigg Boss 14’s winner was . Now, everyone is eager to know who will participate in Bigg Boss 16, and who will win the show.