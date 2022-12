Bigg Boss 16: 's eviction is right now the most discussed topic among the viewers and lovers of the show, while there are maybe who call it the great shame, Ankit and Priyanka’s fans are shedding tears over their separation from the show. But Ankit is happy and relieved with his exit and his is what he did after leaving the house. An insider reveals, Ankit is not at regretting his exit from the show and rather is overwhelmed seeing all the love and support he has been getting from the fans as this makes him the real winner. When he came out, he met his family and even spoke to Priyanka’s parents and made them understand that she is a fighter and is doing extraordinarily well in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta says he got irritated with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after seeing her cry during his eviction

There is a lot of speculation that Ankit might make a re-entry in the show and the fans are eagerly waiting with the bathed breath but seems like that isn't happening. However, you can never say no, the makers have extended the show for five weeks and to create drama and raise the TRP they might even bring him back. Ever since Ankit's exit his fans are crying foul and have been claiming no Bigg Boss with Ankit Gupta as they will stop watching the show.