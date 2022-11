In the coming episode, we will see Tina Datta telling Shalin Bhanot that she kind of feels for him. This has happened after he tells her that he has no feelings whatsoever. It looks like Shalin Bhanot is upset that Tina Datta does not give him enough respect. He tells her that he is not her spot boy to bring her coffee and run her errands. Tina Datta gets upset. Shalin Bhanot and she decide to stay away from each other. But it looks like Shalin Bhanot wants to patch-up. The two share a hug. Fans are just not impressed with this.

Watch the Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot latest promo below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Fans have reacted badly to the promo both on Instagram and Twitter. Many feel that Tina Datta would have played better alone without this Shalin Bhanot angle. Take a look at the comments...

WTF ???

Mera fav gaana spoil ho gaya ??#PriyAnkit

Yaar yeh gaana PriyAnkit par chahiye tha yeh kya ho raha !!! ?? — Shriya Verma ? (@ShriyaVerma002) November 29, 2022

Bas ek hi baat bolungi... ISS SONG KA SATYANASH KAR DIYA?‍♂️?‍♂️?‍♂️?‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♀️ — Akhi//fan acc❤️? (@AHA17bd) November 29, 2022

PR stunt kab tak chalega .,, Roj episode ke 15 minute barbad hote hain...PR ko bolo bhai bas kar, Log inko vote dena band karenge ? — ?? ?????? ??❤️ (@albelaindian) November 30, 2022

Nominate hote hi dono Shuru ho jaate hain?

Abhi toh cake bhi kisi Ko nahi derahi thi, She told bb uske koi apnea nahi hai... U Turn — Daksh Shah (@TheTrueHuman_jj) November 29, 2022

Reality show bol bol ke ye drama bazii dikhana band karooo please ? ? It's better to watch a SAS bahu show rather then this fake love angal.. ruthna manana .. and all ? — ?????? ❤️ Rashami? (@ItzYourAnkita) November 30, 2022

Two days back, Sajid Khan told Sumbul Touqeer that Tina Datta is scared of nominations and being voted out. He said that she has no relevance given that her TV show ended seven years back.