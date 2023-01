Bigg Boss 16 saw the dirtiest fight between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot tonight. This happened after he decided to choose Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for the captaincy ahead of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Tina Datta and PCC started calling him a hypocrite and double-faced person. Shalin Bhanot lost his cool on the ladies. He told Tina Datta that she has done nothing more than sticking to the boys on the show. "Ladko Se Chipakti Ho", he said this line. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary jumped to her side and the ladies blasted Shalin Bhanot like anything. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer fans get emotional as Shalin Bhanot EXPOSES Tina Datta's hand in 'fake obsession narrative'; say, 'Now evict both' [Read Tweets]

Tina Datta called him a B****rd numerous times on national TV. She also said she would slap him. The actress said she wants to exit the show as she cannot handle this any more. Fans are divided on the matter. While Tina Datta has huge support, others feel this is double standards. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have spoken badly about women in the house like Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer. Tina Datta has said that she wants to go home now. This is how fans reacted on social matter on this epic fight between the two... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot fans troll Tina Datta for dragging in Dalljiet Kaur; say, 'Cheap, pathetic' [Read Tweets]

#TinaDatta? bakchod hai bhot badi dutta ne bechaare shalin ka patta kaat diya kha gyi ache khaase ladke ko — vijay (@vijay41164771) January 18, 2023

How cheap #TinaDatta? kya fame ky liy duniya ky samny kpdy fado gy ek dusry ky ya apny. so nude mind the have. #SoundaryaSharma FYI Dr. hai asy nhi hai koi. nonsense anpad #TinaDatta? mn toh kr ra isky face py do thappad maru.#BB16 you should take action — Tanu S (@Rajani05081985) January 18, 2023

#TinaDatta? is such a liar, she is saying #ShalinBhanot said ki mai aisi batein bolunga ki muh dikhane layak nhi rahogi n she is the one who said•. #Shalin said ki dono respectfully rehte hai.. #Tina is saying all confidential things #PriyankaChaharChoudhury — womanoftoday220 (@womanoftoday220) January 18, 2023

Yes she invited trouble but when it become too costly to handle both as a contestant and as a woman, she fought back and at least one lady #PriyankaIsTheBoss stood by her. Sadly for #TinaDatta? it is too late. #Biggboss16 — FREE FLOWING (@Sanjeev26068110) January 18, 2023

Dear Tinzi! U're not only doing your best out there but outshining the rest as well at the same time. A long way to go. So plz u don't have to go anywhere. Stay there & have a blast in ur style as long as u're there. U're inspiration. So just kill it! #TinaDatta #TinaDatta? — ᴘ ᴀ ʀ ᴛ ʜ ? (@PartmalX) January 18, 2023

Obviously @iamTinaDatta She has been taking a lot of bullshit thrown at her by that narcissist Shalin She is indeed a warrior She should have been playing alone from day 1 then things would have been different Shalin spoiled her game

He's an ####TinaDatta? #TinaIsTheBoss — Dr.Rumi Shaikh (@DrRumanaShaikh) January 18, 2023

Yes very good decision Tina, finally u took a great decision. We will always encourage u to leave the show #TinaDatta? , u deserve to be thrown out for the 2nd time? — Tiyas (@tiyasganguly) January 18, 2023

The sad part is that Soundarya Sharma was badly character assassinated in the middle of their fight. Shalin Bhanot had been talking derogatory stuff about her since the start of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Asim Riaz and other contestants who were mocked for their educational qualifications