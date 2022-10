Bigg Boss 16 fans are kind of annoyed with the fake love angles the show is throwing up. One of them is Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Over a week, we saw how Shalin Bhanot told Tina Datta that he had begun to have feelings for her. They were seen have long conversations. This happened after his alleged bonding with Sumbul Touqeer which caused immense hassle to the Imlie actress' father Hasan Touqeer. Shalin Bhanot is apparently very hurt that Tina Datta conspired with MC Stan against him. The rapper told Shalin Bhanot that Tina Datta had other plans in the game.

In their room, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot had an emotional fight. The actress left the room in tears. But social media is not interested in the matter. They feel the whole thing is very forced, and lacks genuine emotion. Take a look at the tweets...

I think #ShalinBhanot ko dono ldki #SumbulToqueerKhan & #TinaDatta ne dimag kharab kr diya he dono ldki fake hn? — Ñíkkï ❤️x Priyanka❤️ (@nikki_shokeenn) October 19, 2022

@ColorsTV Pls stop showing #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta full acting showcase by both kya dialogues the kya acting pls closeup shots dedo next Bb Nahin koi daily soap chal raha tha my eyes are bleeding now.. Pls show #ArchanaGautam instead of them #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — BeWise (@Bhavya42680806) October 19, 2022

#ShalinBhanot #SumbulTouqueerKhan #TinaDatta Jaise Fake log nahi dekhe ab tk koi bhi season m. Teeno ka daily soap chal raha h. #BiggBoss16 — Irfan (@iiamirfanali) October 19, 2022

Jitni intense and sad #ShalinBhanot and #TinaDatta acting karte hai , mujhe utne he funny lagte hai.? It’s hilarious that they are so fake but still entertaining and manage to give so much content. ? This mini saas bahu series in #BB16 is actually a comedy show. #BiggBoss16 — Asees (@ADVoice111) October 19, 2022

We can see that fans are not all impressed with whatever has happened with the two. Later, we will see Shalin Bhanot saying that women behave like men do not have any feelings whatsoever.