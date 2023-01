Bigg Boss 16 fans can gear up for some huge Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta content. Today, we saw that they had a fight where Tina Datta began crying in the bedroom. She told Shalin Bhanot to stay away from her. He went to console her. After a while they stepped out for the concert. There, he took off his mic. Bigg Boss scolded him as it is against the rules. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot danced together in front of the fans. Ikka, the rapper also teased them about their relationship. Now, it is being said that they kissed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Shiv Thakare tells Sumbul Touqeer to pick up momentum; Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's equation comes under huge scrutiny [Watch Promo]

It seems there was a moment when they came close. Archana Gautam apparently saw them close and pointed out to Shiv Thakare. In the evening, all the housemates were seen discussing them. Archana Gautam says that they should maintain some decorum. Bigg Boss will call all of them to ask what do they feel about Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship. Social media is rather amused. Take a look at the reactions...

Everyone is dancing and wtf are #ShalinBhanot? and #TinaDatta? doing? Eeeww geta room or geta bathroom geez!! Doesnt look nice at all infront of the fans they were doing their cringe worthy nonsense. Was this their way of pulling the focus away from Stan? How cheap — ?Rose? (@Rose11347228) January 1, 2023

Istg #TinaDatta? is that annoying GF who chases a boy on a concert when everyone else is enjoying.#desperatetina over #chickenshalin — juri (@theai011) January 1, 2023

Today shalin was in total mood to confront his love for tina without hesitation and openly because it was too much to handle for both of them.#TinaDatta #TinaDatta? — CosyBub (@cosybub) January 1, 2023

@ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #Biggboss16 What are #ShalinBhanot and #TinaDatta up to? Do they understand this is a family show?we can CLEARLY see they are faking it.We watch this show with our parents and they don’t need to see their nonsense! — Humaira S Malik (@HumairaSMalik1) January 1, 2023

It looks like Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have a lot of answering to do in the coming Weekend Ka Vaar. We saw how Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig were judged.