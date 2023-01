The latest week of Bigg Boss 16 was quite an entertaining one. Not one, but three contestants got eliminated. Sreejita De got eliminated due to less number of votes, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan walked out of the house for their upcoming projects. It was an emotional moment as Sajid Khan walked out of the house leaving the members of mandali in tears. But what next? In the new promo of the show, one can see that the nominations task leaves the housemates jolted. Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta get into a fight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia upsets netizens who find her obsessed with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; say, 'Insecure person' [Read Tweets]

Entertainment News: Sumbul Touqeer Khan vs Tina Datta

The Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominated Tina Datta. She says that she is less involved in the game while she is more involved in Shalin Bhanot. This leads to a fight between them. Tina retaliates saying that Sumbul is the one who has been receiving wake-up calls since day one. Sumbul also says, "Jinki aankhein GAROOR mein unchi rehti hai woh NEECHE gir jaate hain, aisa NAHIN karte hain." On the hand, Soundarya Sharma too fights with Tina Datta. As Soundarya gets nominated, she calls Tina Datta insecure. She says, "you are a very insecure woman and ittni insecurity sahi baat nahi hai." In return, Tina says, "me? Insecure of you?" Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and others also nominate Tina Datta for nominations.

"Jinki aankhein GAROOR mein unchi rehti hai woh NEECHE gir jaate hain, aisa NAHIN karte hain.”#SumbulTouqeerKhan

She may not be “VISIBLE” to some but she can be “HEARD” and that too LOUD & CLEAR to everyone ?? Her One Liners ???#Bb16#BiggBoss16 #sumbulSquad pic.twitter.com/Wkc6hWGAne — Heavenly (@heavenly01234) January 16, 2023

It remains to be seen how the game will now change as and are no more in the house. Sajid was the pillar of the mandali while Abdu was an important member. Now, Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul and Nimrit have to watch each other's back and do what is best for them.