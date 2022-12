Bigg Boss season 16 has been witnessing high-voltage drama and the intensity keeps on increasing on daily basis. The contestants indulge ibn fights and keep the audineces hooked to the screens. Well, recently, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan got into an ugly spat and left everyone shocked with their accusations. Well, the two who were good friends earlier turned foes over time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Poll Verdict: Should Abdu Rozik stay AWAY from Sajid Khan post his re-entry in the show? Here's what fans feel

Both, Tina and Sumbul got into a fight over ration mainly chocolates. Tina questioned former captain Sumbul about the chocolates and the latter responded that there were only two packets of chocolates that were sent to them. Within no time, Tina lost her calm and accused her housemates of stealing chocolates.

Sumbul got to know about the accusations that Tina made against her and did not take time to hit her back as she asked her to stop fighting over such silly things. Tina tolf Sumbul to not raise her voive at her. Things took an ugly turn when Tina called Sumbul 'non-existent and invisible' for everyone in the house. The housemates tried their level best to calm down both Tina and Sumbul.

The two still continued fighting and created a ruckus inside the house. Later, Tina even got into a fight with and raised questions over his captaincy. She later even fought with Shalin Bhanot over his past behavior. She even said that she is not interested to be friends with him anymore. There were reports that has been eliminated from 's reality show due to medical reasons and will re-enter in some days. The makers roped in two new wild card enteries Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De in the show. Bigg Boss 16 has been extended till February due to its great demand. MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare will be fighting hard for the trophy.