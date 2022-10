Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s relationship in the Bigg Boss 16 house has come to an end. After endlessly cribbing and bitching about Tina along with Sumbul Touqeer, now Shalin has openly called off their relationship and in the latest promo you can see Tina coming behind Shalin to explain him something about the task, but he blasts at Tina when she calls him Shah and says that she has no right to call him by this name. The actor demands her and says, 'Tum is laayak nahi ho', Tina breaks down and calls his behaviour unfair and walks off.

Shalin and Tina's love was budding in the Bigg joss house and many thought that they will be a couple soon but this twist in their relationship left the fans shocked and how and they are only wondering if they will get back together or not.

Watch the video of Tina Datta crying after Shalin Bhanot demeans her in their fight

While the netizens are taking massive digs at Tina and Shalin and are saying that they'll it love has come has come to end even before it started. Shalin and Tina are one of the strongest contestants in the house, but their love angle never worked in favour of them and hence this separation might lead them to play individually. But this is Bigg Boss house, they might even reconcile and leave you shocked, while BollywoodLife had done a poll ever the viewers declared their love fake and now their separation has exposed them. who got evicted from the house even slammed Tina and Shalin for creating a fake love story and she wished to go back in the house again and reveal Tina's true colours to the world.