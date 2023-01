Bigg Boss 16 fans will now wait for a new twist in the story. In a no-holds barred gossip session, Tina Datta told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Shalin Bhanot want to make an alliance with her even before the show. She said that they have the same PR. She said that he wanted to meet Tina Datta before the game. The actress said that he told her that they would play like a team on Bigg Boss 16. Tina Datta also said that he met Gautam Vig before he came on the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary acted with shock. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Rakhi Sawant arrested after Sherlyn Chopra's complaint; Bigg Boss 16 intensifies after Shiv Thakare chooses Priyanka over Nimrit [Watch Video]

Tina also said that he asked her for something, which she cannot mention on national TV. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary asked if it was a materialistic thing. Tina Datta was in no mood to spare Shalin Bhanot. The actress dragged in Soundarya Sharma as she referred to the incident when Shalin Bhanot accidently knocked the door when Soundarya Sharma was allegedly inside. Tina Datta said that he made plans to move ahead in the game using her. She said he is the one responsible for the whole Sumbul Touqeer Khan fiasco. Netizens are upset with this relentless character assassination of Shalin Bhanot on the show. Take a look at the tweets....

Shalin bhai har mat manna.#ShalinBhanot — Sonu Rao (@SonuRao76864373) January 19, 2023

Though #Shalinbhanot is no saint.. But what Tina & Pcc talking about Shalin is also a character assassination

Since he’s man it doesn’t matter. & they talk about Equality.#BiggBoss16 — Soundarya Sharma Fan? (@OG_BB_fan) January 19, 2023

#ShalinBhanot#fakenesskidukan#tinadumb

Tina thinks that public is blindly trust her.. But she doesn't know we know everything how she paotray wrong stories about #shalinbhanot nd #soundryasharma

Such a lier.. Arrogant women@salmankhan take stand pls? — DIVYA (@DIVYA32506288) January 19, 2023

Where is justice? I can’t tell you how angry I am IF #ShalinBhanot? had said all these things about her? You would’ve thrown him SHE HAS ACCUSED HIM OF WHAT NOT & THESE PEOPLE HAVE NOTHING TO SAY? Tina you’re the sickest person ever. #ShalinBhanot INDEPENDENT PLAYER SHALIN — Katherine (@katherinewaldef) January 19, 2023

Two bit**** character assasining

a man on national TV is TRP for #Biggboss16

And then they talk about women empowerment #ShalinBhanot@BhanotShalin — जख्मी आशिक़ (@sbkapyara) January 19, 2023

From today, 'Gaslighter' should be synonymous with #TinaDatta. @iSreejitaDe we feel u today & realise the truth u had spilled on #BB16 about the women being a homebreaker & a troublemaker.She is an evil women of highest order! #ShalinBhanot close shave bro! — ?MAN-DEVILLE? (@23Mandeville) January 19, 2023

I'm just thinking how Shalin's parents nd relatives r feeling now after hearing those statements frm that cheap lady? May Allah give them strength.

I'm so ashamed of myself that I used to ship Shalin with such a heartless lady like her!#ShalinBhanot #BB16@ColorsTV@VootSelect — Priya (@ShaliN_magic) January 19, 2023

#ShalinBhanot has been totally cornered in #BB16 house with the influence of the real mastermind @BiggBoss .Leave aside the chuze chiv & mc.This Tuna has crossed all the lines & brought us Bengalis to real shame.Bcoz of such women ppl will think twice b4 confiding in a bengali. — ?MAN-DEVILLE? (@23Mandeville) January 19, 2023

We can see that social media has come out in support of Shalin Bhanot. Moreover, Tina Datta who wanted to get out of the show yesterday is now wanting to continue. She said she mentioned it in a moment of weakness.