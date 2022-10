Tina Datta is one of the popular contestants on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. It’s been a week already and the actress has been winning hearts with her adorable conversations with Abdu Rozik, her strong headedness, and her savage attitude when anyone tries to pull her down. Tina is also seen getting close to Gautam Vig inside the house as noticed by the fans. Tina Datta is best known for her role of Ichcha in Uttaran. With her debut show being such a huge success, Tina became a household name and was known for her docile bahu image. BollywoodLife got in touch with Tina Datta for a little chat wherein we asked if she would try and break her years old image that’s imprinted on her fans’ mind. Her answer will win you over. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui just hint at Salman Khan copying THIS segment from his show Tamasha?

Entertainment News: Tina Datta doesn’t want to break her bahu image

We asked Tina Datta if she would want to break her image while being locked inside the house of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16, she said that she would not. The actress reasoned that it is because of the love of the fans that the character has been still attached with her. However, Tina adds, that she wants to show different shades of herself inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. The actress elaborates that she is happy with all the roles that she has portrayed till now and hence wouldn't want to break any image.

Tina Datta adds that after watching her in Bigg Boss 16 and also her stints on the shows, she might get approached for more challenging roles which in turn would get her more love from her fans whilst also getting to see her real side. Check out the whole video here:

Tina Datta’s stint on Bigg Boss 16 until now

Tina Datta has been a savage and adorable inside Bigg Boss 16 house. She has taken a stand for what she wants. She doesn’t seem to get along with a couple of people inside the house such as Manya Singh, Akshara Gautam and more but it is her bond and flirty conversations with Abdu Rozik that have been winning hearts. On day one itself, Bigg Boss confronted Tina and Sreejita De over their cold war, while Sreejita called her dominating, Tina dismissed her reasons as petty issues.