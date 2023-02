MC Stan is the winner of Bigg Boss 16, you like it or not but taut is the fact. There are many who are expressing their unhappiness over MC Stan's win in the show and few are the inmates of the house. After Ankit Gupta now Tina Datta is expressing her disappointment over the win of the rapper and took an indirect dig at him saying that he was sleeping in the show for two and half months and sudden you he became the winner. Tina even added that these reality shows are unpredictable and you never know what happens, someone who has come from nowhere and suddenly is winning the show. Talking about MC Stan she admitted that he is has a strong fan following and it's no surprise that he has even won but it clearly looked she was not happy with his win as she rooted for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's win. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Shiv Thakare: Bigg Boss 16 contestants and what they are busy with after the show?

Bigg Boss 16: Watch the video of Tina Datta almost mocking MC Stan's win

MC Stan too was elated and surprised by his win and reportedly the rapper got more than 1 crore vote from his fans that left many astound.

MC Stan was even questioned about people calling him undeserving after he won the title of the show to which eh said that he honestly doesnt care of what people says and is happy tat people are jealous of him, " I honestly don't care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama (I do not care). I actually like people who get jealous. It's a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn't meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win." MC Stan showed the power of a common man in the show.