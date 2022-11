Bigg Boss 16 has been a TRP spinner this year. Tina Datta is one of the top contestants of the year. The season is a hit because of the unfiltered nature of the contestants. Recently, Sajid Khan told Sumbul Touqeer that Tina Datta is scared of nominations as she has no relevance outside. He said that her show ended seven years ago. Sajid Khan told Sumbul Touqeer that she is the hottest property. Her father also said that people globally are voting for her. This is not the first time Sajid Khan demeaned TV actors. He has called them per day actors, and made rather nasty comments.

Actress Aditi Sharma who is a close friend of Tina Datta has slammed Sajid Khan. She said it is not unusual for Bollywood folks to look down on the TV industry. Aditi Sharma said, "Yes, people try to look down upon people who are working in TV. Without knowing how hard TV people or in general artists work. It’s not just actors working in movies or the web but even if it is a music video or TV it shouldn't be looked down upon. Because it is important to understand or appreciate an actor."

The Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress said no artiste has got success on a platter, and without his or her share of struggle. She said the efforts should be appreciated and not looked down upon. Angrily, Aditi Sharma said that people can be nasty and demean others. She said this kind of attitude reflects the mindset of people. Aditi Sharma said, "Chahe wo Sajid Khan ho ya koi bhi actor ho ya producer ho. They should understand that crores of people come here to become actors, par bante hai kuch gine chune. Kisiko demean karna ya demoralize karna sahi nahi hai (Whether it is Sajid or any actor or producer, they should know that crores aspire for an acting career. It is only a select few who get a break. It is not right to demean or demoralize anyone)."