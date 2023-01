Bigg Boss 16 Khabris have reported that Tina Datta is eliminated out of the show. Well, it was rumored that she got less votes even in the previous week where Soundarya Sharma was eliminated. Fans are not happy with this decision. They feel Shalin Bhanot has been retained on the show despite doing "fake drama" of depression and extreme anxiety. Tina Datta has given enough content to do the show as her angle with Shalin Bhanot was discussed every weekend. In the coming Weekend Of Vaar, Farah Khan will be blasting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for the manner in which they mocked the mental health of Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan BEATS Avatar 2, Farah Khan SLAMS Tina Datta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Bigg Boss 16 and more

Both the girls have been discussing him and even passed some comments which were not needed. Tina Datta said that she is a strong girl, and hence did not do drama inside the house of running to the confession room and seeking help. Now, fans are saying that Sajid Khan was right. He had said that anyone who befriends Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets eliminated from the show. Netizens said it sarcastically on Twitter saying that Bigg Boss is only favouring the mandali. Take a look at the tweets.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam to Rashami Desai; contestants who were accused of playing ‘woman card’ on the show

Ohh so what #PriyankaChaharChoudhary does all the time... Passing demeaning and defaming comments on #ShivThakare? ...

How can she say about someone's character bruhh.... #PriyankaChaharChoudhary and #TinaDatta both are shame on women kind. — atharva (@Atharva17doc) January 27, 2023

@TheFarahKhan only came to support #Mandli , she is unfair , Reaction by #TinaDatta and #Priyanka is expected because you can't always take on your character . Their are also some contestants who have reached finale by help of makers . @ColorsTV #BB16 #BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/me1e42kjXV — Chandan Singh ?? (@chandansinghc9) January 27, 2023

#TinaDatta is disrespectful what else to accept from her. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary as she wants mudda to create presence and Tina is giving it to her. PRIYANKA has a big ego in the house and Tina is also taking shelter under Priyanka's shadow. — Samuel Rohan Prabal (@SamuelRohan2606) January 27, 2023

Sirf Nominate karsakte he.. janta vote karti he.. bhul gaye? Pri ke saat dosti mehangi padgayi #TinaDatta ko.. don't forget even #ShalinBhanot also nominated Tina! #PriyankaChaharChaudhary ristonko sawarti nahi bigaad thi he!#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss — ?️eing ?️ptimistic?? (@MaruthiChikka) January 27, 2023

If the elimination news of #TinaDatta in #BiggBoss16 is true then Sajid khan was r8. Every contestents get eliminated who pair up with #PriyankaChaharChoudhary against #ShivThakare ,#MCStan? and their mandali... Keep going brothers... — abhishek diary (@abhishek_diary) January 27, 2023

@TheFarahKhan is basically the voice of Sajid Khan. How can you expect neutrality. She is not only bashing Priyanka and Tina but also giving judgements. Everyone knows Shalin is doing acting and this week Tina and Priyanka did nothing wrong. #TinaDatta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary? — Pawan (@pawan15kr) January 26, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 fans have mixed reactions to this elimination. Some feel the next in line is either Archana Gautam or Sumbul Touqeer Khan. They have assumed that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be taken into the top five. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot says he finds Tina Datta's 'spanking' gesture irritating; Archana Gautam calls him 'ghatiya insaan' [WATCH]