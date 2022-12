After two non-elimination weeks, Bigg Boss 16 has finally shown the exit door to a contestant. This week, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, and Tina Datta were the nominated contestants. And unfortunately, it is Tina Datta who has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house upon receiving the least number of votes. Also Read - TRP report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa neck-to-neck; Imlie catches up rapidly

The official Twitter handle of The Khabri, which keeps sharing the latest updates on the hosted controversial reality show, has tweeted that Tina Datta is out of the house. Many people have been expressing their disappointment with Tina's eviction saying that she was a stronger contestant than Sumbul or Nimrit. However, some people have a feeling that Tina will be kept in the secret room. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans term Varun Sood's shirtless pics as break-up glow, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma gets birthday surprise and more

Recently, , who was the first evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 16, made a fiery comeback into the show as a wild card entrant. Several housemates except Tina Datta was seen cheering for Sreejita, who said that Tina has a black heart. She even said that she will expose Tina and make sure she is out of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare talks about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap; says they haven't moved on after break-up

When Sreejita entered the house, she tightly hugged Shalin Bhanot, said "wait" and then looked into the camera as she hugged him. Her actions were noticed by every housemate since Tina has often looked into the camera as she hugged Shalin in the show. Tina was seen crying inconsolably in the bedroom.

Exclusive and Confirmed #BiggBoss16#TinaDutta has been ELIMINATED from the house Retweet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 8, 2022

#TinaDatta among top 5 Most popular characters and she is evicted, @BiggBoss #bb16 Bye bye not goona watch a single episode https://t.co/WtA3Je1Gz9 — Simanta Deka (@iSimanta_Deka) December 8, 2022

Why is #TinaDatta evicted rather than #NimritKaurAhluwalia

Or #SumbulTauqeerKhan? Two weeks se #Tina ne hi toh content diya hai #BB16 ko.... She was actually playing the game well after #ShivThakare? ..

I think #ShalinBhanot ruined her game.Just like #Nimmo ruining #Shiv. — TrueEmotion (@TrueEmotion_) December 8, 2022

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.