Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta has been trending since morning as her fans have come out in huge support of the actress after the news came out of her, she is being evicted from ’s show. has entered as a wildcard and as promised she has started targeting Tina Datta and firstly exposed saying that her love for Shalin Bhanot. And ever since Sreejita made an entry she has been talking behind her back and in one of her conversations with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita alleges that Tina in one of conversation with her friends revealed that once she was talking to their common friends and she was praising how her friends partner was super rich and claimed that her family was loaded. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rapper MC Stan to walk out of the show; angry Salman Khan opens the main door [Watch Video]

Though Tina was constantly called fake for seeing in camera, I personally feel she was camera concious and afraid of not attaching her name with someone. #TinaDatta? — Garima Anurag (@GAnurag11) December 9, 2022

Sreejata tells," Then she (Tina) said that you should always find a guy who is super rich. So now I will ask Shalin that if you are fully loaded only then you stand a chance in Tina’s life in the outside world. Otherwise, end it here. Tumhara toh katne waala hai bahar (she will ditch you)." There is a strong buzz taut Tina has been evicted from the house but it is also claimed that she many not be evicted but will be sent to the secret room. While Tina Datta's fans threatened to stop watching the show if she gets evicted this wekk. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta has been eliminated from Salman Khan's show; fans express disappointment [View Tweets]