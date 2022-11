Bigg Boss 16 saw Salman Khan interacting with Hasan Touqeer, Madhumita Datta and Brijmohan Bhanot. These are the parents of Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. This segment was held after the phone call where Hasan Touqeer referred to Tina Datta as Kamini. He had also told Sumbul Touqeer to show the two their aukaat on national television. Salman Khan reprimanded him saying that the channel allowed the call thinking that he was unwell. But the whole conversation in the phone call did not relate to his health at all. It was all about Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Hasan Touqeer defended himself saying that he was indeed unwell. Anyways, he apologized to the parents of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan reveals Sumbul Touqeer wished him good luck for Dharam Patni in this secretive but adorable manner [Watch]

Netizens have said that they would love to see Tina Datta's mom and Sumbul Touqeer's father as wild cards on the show. Sumbul's father Hasan talks in a loud note, and Tina Datta's mom Madhumita shut him down time and again. She was also factually correct all through in the debate. This is what netizens had to say...

Taka #SumbulTouqeerKhan? & #TinaDatta? out from #BB16 and send Tina's mother and Sumbul's father inside the Bigg Boss house ??? — BB Polls (@shubhamv027) November 26, 2022

Are waah ye to #BiggBoss maaa baaap ladai episode hai - parantu kyun - why is #SumbulToqueerKhan father fighting with #TinaDatta? mom and #ShalinBhanot ke parents fighting - manjhe family show ka matlab ye hota hai keeee families ladai karein ??? insane this is — ginnie (@rjginnie) November 26, 2022

Tina's Mother said to Sumbul's Father Duniya to Keh rhe hai Ap #BigBoss16 khel rhe ?? 1st Wildcard Entry???#BiggBoss16 #TinaDatta? #SumbulTouqeerKhan? #ShalinBhanot? #BigBoss16 — Vishal (@Vishal23421053) November 26, 2022

Kya sahi Lady hai... Aur #SumbulTouqeerKhan? ke papa apni galti se bachne ke liye khud to Paagal naa Saabit karva le?? — Bayzoo Bawra™ (@BayzooBawra) November 26, 2022

We can see that fans liked the heated discussion between the parents immensely. Sumbul Touqeer's father apologized. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's parents said their children are adults, and they do not interfere beyond a point in their lives.