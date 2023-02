Bigg Boss 16 is just a couple of days away from the grand finale! And a lot of popular names were evicted from the show and lost out on the chance to lift the trophy. And one of the names is Tina Datta. The Uttaran beauty was one of the strongest contestants in the house of Bigg Boss 16. However, her game turned against her and she was eventually evicted from the house. Tina Datta had a tumultuous journey inside the house of Bigg Boss. She had some really high moments and also very bad moments. Especially, in the last couple of days of her stay. She has now openly expressed her regret about bonding and connecting with Shalin Bhanot on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar EXPOSES Archana Gautam's game plan; says she is INSECURE and sought BADLA from Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary [WATCH]

Tina Datta regrets getting linked to Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16

Sparks flew between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot when they entered the house of Bigg Boss 16. Shalin and Tina would grab headlines in Entertainment News during their stay inside the house of Bigg Boss. And even now, they are grabbing headlines, Tina Datta openly stated that she repents to making a bond with Shalin. Yes, you read that right. Tina says that had she not met Shalin or been friends with him on the show, her journey would have been different. The actress adds that Shalin pointed a finger at her character and in his aggression, he also tried to hit her once. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare FAILS to beat MC Stan; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia makes her debut on the most popular contestants list

Tina Datta says her plan backfired

When Tina learned about the real face of Shalin Bhanot, she wanted to show it to everyone, however, it backfired on her. Tina adds that Shalin is a good actor than a person. She adds that she never thought one can put up an act for so long on a reality TV show but Shalin Bhanot has proved her wrong. "He has acted for so many months. Hats off to him," said Tina. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Khan elimination, Dalljiet Kaur to marry UK-based Nikhil Patel and more

Check Tina Datta's latest Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨?‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Talking about her journey, Tina says that she has become stronger since she never believed that she could do a show like Bigg Boss. Tina talked about surviving a lot of things including losing her pet. Now, Tina Datta is rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's win.