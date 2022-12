After Tina Datta's elimination on Weekend Ka Vaar with , Bigg Boss 16 has given viewers a shocking turn. The makers have brought back Tina on the show and Shalin Bhanot got brutally exposed in front of her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De-Tina Datta, Shehnaaz Gill-Himanshi Khurana and more catfights on Salman Khan's show that one cannot forget

During the elimination process, the fate of the bottom two nominated contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer was is in the hands of Shalin Bhanot. Salman brought a shocking twist by announcing that Shalin has the option to press a buzzer and retain Rs 25 lakh of the total winning prize money at the expense of letting the eviction happen as usual.

The other option was to not press the buzzer and save Tina and Sumbul from the threat of eviction at the cost of forgoing Rs 25 lakh of the winning prize money. Shalin chose not to press the buzzer. As a result, Tina was eliminated from the house upon receiving the least number of votes.

After Tina's eviction, Shalin was seen dancing inside the house and even told Sreejita that he was not concerned about Tina at all. He didn't even bother to feel bad about her elimination saying that he hardly knew Tina.

While Shalin was trying to enjoy his time inside the house, Bigg Boss gave another chance to Shalin to bring back Tina by again pressing the buzzer at the cost of forgoing Rs 25 lakh of the winning prize money.

And the moment Tina once again enters the Bigg Boss 16 house, she brutally slams Shalin for his double standards and raps him for faking his connection with her. She also reprimands him by asking him why did he pressed the buzzer now and why not then when he had a chance. She told him that if it were her in his place, she wouldn't have thought for a second to save him from elimination.

Tina's re-entry has brought a new twist to the show and it remains to be seen how her sour friendship with Shalin and enmity with Sreejita turns out to be in the days to come. Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.