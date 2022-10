Uttaran actress Tina Datta has entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. The promo video for the same has been pushed by the makers. In the clip, she can be seen praying to Goddess Durga to grant her the love her character Ichcha got during Uttaran time. The teaser has left her fans mesmerized as she spoke about her real feelings. She is one of the biggest stars to have taken part in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 2: Tina Datta asks Abdu Rozik, 'Can I be your girlfriend?'

Bollywood Life exclusively spoke to the actress who revealed her strategies to survive the longest in the show and win the same. Tina said, "We cannot strategize and go as it is a mind game show. You do not know the other contestants. I want to play this game and I am keeping an open mind. I am going to be my real self as this is a personality show and they (fans) will vote me if they get to see my real personality. If I fake it they won't like it".

Watch promo of Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 16:

The diva was then asked abut her views on Salman Khan as a host. She was also asked about how she will deal with his wrath during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. She quipped, "He is definitely a great host. I will ensure I do not get scolding's in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If he scolds me will take it sportingly as he will tell for my good and I should be able to understand the message".

When asked about her favourite participants from the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss; Tina said, "I try to see every season of the show. I do not watch the serial on a daily basis. Bigg Boss has always been my favourite shows. I am not saying this because I am going in the Bigg Boss house. It has always been fun and entertaining for me. I have had many favourite contestants. It would be unfair on my part to name a few, for others it won't be fair. I have had my share of multiple favourites".