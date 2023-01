Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to the finale now. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the first contestant to reach the finale of Bigg Boss 16. Just a couple of days ago, popular actress Tina Datta was evicted from the house. It was a major shocker as she was one of the strongest contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. Tina Datta had a tumultuous journey inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 with her bond and spat with Shalin Bhanot to her character assassination thereafter. The actress has now opened up on her journey inside Bigg Boss 16. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin suffers another blow; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain spots in TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows list

Tina Datta talks about her bond with Shalin Bhanot

In an interview with an online portal, Rediff, Tina Datta revealed that she only got acquainted and to know Shalin Bhanot after she entered the house of Bigg Boss 16. The actress shared that she would always take care of him. Be it cooking chicken for him or any other thing that he needed help with. Tina revealed that she became Shalin's friend after entering the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot to be out from the finale race on Salman Khan show?

Tina Datta shares she had no idea about his past

In the same interview, Tina Datta revealed that after spending time and getting to know Shalin Bhanot, she learned that he is a manipulator. Tina realised that he tends t get aggressive a lot. She adds, "When I came out of the house, I learnt he has a history of aggression." Tina says that Shalin has been a better actor than a person. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Winner: Gauahar Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Rubina Dilaik and more make their predictions [Watch Video]

In the weeks before her elimination, Salman Khan had slammed Tina Datta for using Shalin Bhanot's feelings to move ahead in the journey. She became friends with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and they would both call out Shalin for his behaviour. The following week, Tina had a big emotional breakdown when Salman called her out and claimed that she has been revealing their outside conversations in the house. Shalin and Tina are managed by the same PR and the latter claimed that Shalin tried to contact her to play like a team. Shalin stated that Tina didn't want the PR to manage any other celeb but he was being managed by the same team for years and was not ready to sign up with another team.