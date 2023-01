Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 has become one of the most popular shows. The contestants have been locked inside the house for more than 100 days and now the finale is inching close. On February 12, fans will get to know who is the winner of the show. Thus, nominations and eliminations are quite crucial now. However, there is a possibility that this week no one from Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and others would get eliminated from the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: After Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik to do the show's UK version, Shivangi Joshi shoots lavish cameo for Ekta Kapoor's project with Shalin Bhanot and more

Entertainment News: No elimination in Bigg Boss 16?

As per Bigg Boss Tak, four contestants have been nominated this week. Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are in the danger zone. Through the promos, fans got a glimpse of the nomination task and it was as usual, very dramatic in nature. Shalin Bhanot nominates Tina Datta and vice versa. Shiv also nominates Tina. Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominates Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. But another update by Big Boss Tak suggests that there may not be any elimination this week and contestants would be safe. Currently in top eight are Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule; Anupamaa regains position; Bigg Boss 16 makes a surprising jump on Most-liked Hindi TV shows list

Check out the tweets below:

BREAKING! As per Source, There will be NO EVICTION this week probably #BiggBoss16 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 24, 2023

Nominated Contestants for this week ☆ Shalin Bhanot

☆ Tina Datta

☆ Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

☆ Shiv Thakare Comments ? - Who will EVICT?#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 24, 2023

It is also being reported that it would be who would host the Weekend Ka Vaar this week instead of . She has been a die-hard fan of the show and it will be interesting to see her reaction to all the events unfolding in the house. Who do you think will win? Tweet to us and let us know. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi to have a lavish cameo in Ekta Kapoor's fairytale show inspired by Beauty and the Beast; here's what we know