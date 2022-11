Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare have gone on the radar all thanks to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after he makes her the new captain of the house. Tina is seen losing her calm over seeing Nimrit take over the captaincy and has been seen slamming both Shiv and Nimrit and challenging that she will snatch the captaincy from her within three days and asks Shalin to play. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare fans are FURIOUS as Archana Gautam mocks his BB Marathi win; demand immediate apology [VIEW TWEETS]

Watch the video of Shiv Thakare and Tina indulging in a massive fight.

In the promo you can see how Tina and Nimrit indulges in a huge fight after she is announced the captain of the house, later in another promo you can see Tina almost losing her calm and calling Shiv 'gira hua and neech'. Their friendship is seen going kaput and this definitely has broken their team and how it will be interesting to see how Shalin and will manage to bring them together.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Nimrit Ahluwalia fight over the captaincy in this video

Tina Datta is strongly slamming Shiv as she is clearly unhappy with Nimrit becoming the captain of the house, while Nimrit questions what problem she has if he is her preference to which Tina says that she doesn't have a problem in preferences but the discussion they had without them and playing game amongst the group. Shalin tries to calm Tina to which later she says that I am not scared of them. While the viewers are having field day on how Shiv turned the game changer and are happy that Tina hasn't become the captaincy. Other viewers are slamming Bigg Boss makers for always favouring Nimrit.