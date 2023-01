Bigg Boss season 16 has been grabbing all the attention for various reasons. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the contestants got all emotional as their family members entered 's reality show. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan slammed Tina Datta for faking love for Shalin Bhanot. He reprimanded her and also advised her to stop her actions. 's sister who entered the show also called Tina and Shalin's love story fake as she said it is one of the most boring love stories ever. Shalin revealed that he loves Tina, but the latter called her likeness towards him as just friends. Shalin was left heartbroken after Salman's revelations about Tina as she said that she is confused. Later, Shalin was seen talking to Tina and was quite desperate to start a love angle with her. Tina did not say anything to him and left. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan turns down Shalin Bhanot's desire to rekindle friendship; netizens laud her strong stance [Read Tweets]

Later, Tina was seen talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and said that no girl will ever be able to be with Shalin. She said that Shalin manipulates things that are not right. She even added saying that she would slap him after the nonsense that he has done with her. She was even seen telling that whichever girl decides to stay with Shalin will either commit suicide or kill herself. Viewers of Bigg Boss 16 were taken aback by Tina's shocking comments about Shalin.

Within no time, Tina and Shalin's friendship turned into enmity. Their sudden closeness left netizens and the host shocked. Amidst all this chaos, recently Tina made a shocking comment about Shalin and left everyone shell-shocked. Tina seems to have made up her mind of staying away from Shalin.