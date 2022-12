The news about Tina Datta getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 has taken the social media by storm. On Friday Ka Vaar episode, called Tina in the confession room to talk about her issues. And to everyone's shock, Tina made a startling revelation about her alleged romantic relationship with Shalin Bhanot. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Kavya in Anupamaa gets pregnant; Tina Datta breaks down, gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 and more

As Salman reprimanded Tina for referring to friends and not dealing with the house issues herself, Tina expressed her worries on how her bond with Shalin is being portrayed outside the house. Salman informed her that there is no way that her connection with Shalin is being seen as friendly other than romantic.

Tina then told Salman that she considers Shalin as her friend. Salman countered her saying that she has herself said 'I Love You' to Shalin inside the house. To which, Tina replied that she said it as a friend and doesn't even know Shalin much as a person, adding that she can't be involved with him romantically. However, Salman told her that Shalin must have taken her 'I Love You' romantically and not as a friend.

She then went on to cry about feeling lonely inside the house and complained that nobody talks to her genuinely. She said that she wants somebody to share her feelings with. Salman interjected her and tried to explain that playing alone and being strong is what makes a winner.

Salman aur Tina ke beech huye one on one talks. Kya Tina karengi apne game mein ab bounce back? ? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan@iamTinaDatta pic.twitter.com/PLEeHmaikX — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 9, 2022

While the reports of Tina's elimination from Bigg Boss 16 continue to rattle the social media, there is speculation that Tina will be taken to the secret room. Tina was nominated alongside names such as MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer.