Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Tina Datta has been in news with her bold remarks and shocking revelation in Salman Khan's reality show. Viewers seem to be loving her in the reality show and her fight with Shalin Bhanot has become the talk of the town. We have great news for Tina's fans and a big reason for everyone to rejoice. Recently, there was news that Tina has been roped in to play the lead role in Durga Aur Charu. Now, there are the latest reports that state that Tina has been roped in for an upcoming South film. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: After Shalin Bhanot bags Ekta Kapoor's show, netizens joke about Salman Khan's show being like a 'campus placement' [Read Tweets]

As per the recent reports by Mid-Day, Tina will soon be making her Telugu debut. She will be reportedly playing the role of an obedient daughter of a rich politician who falls in love with a boy who works for his dad. The untitled film's storyline revolves around a couple who come from different family backgrounds. The film will witness a major drama and keep viewers hooked to the screens. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Poll: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam or Tina Datta - Who deserves to be in the top three? VOTE NOW

Tina gained a lot of fame with the Uttaran show and played the role of Ichcha in the drama series. She was even awarded best actress. She later participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Now, she returned to the small screen with Bigg Boss. Reportedly, Tina is the second highest-paid contestant of the Bigg Boss 16 season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Tina Datta for being inhuman towards Shalin Bhanot; calls her heartless