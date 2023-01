Bigg Boss 16 will see the appointment of new captain tomorrow. Shalin Bhanot will spring a surprise and say that he wants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to be kept as the captain. This is going to infuriate Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. If she retains her captaincy, Nimrit will go to the finale where we will have six contestants. Tina Datta will call Shalin Bhanot a 'Dogla' (double-faced) man who backbites about people but is something else at the front. Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have had a fall out and we wonder if that prompted that decision. Also Read - Mission Majnu screening: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sajid Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others attend [View Pics]

The war will escalate between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. He will say that she is double faced and only knows how to play with boys. He feel he is referring to her dance with Shiv Thakare. Tina Datta will say that she wants to slap him. The actress says that a man like him who could not maintain the dignity of his wife knew nothing about how to talk to a woman. Take a look at the promo here.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fans make adorable 'NimDu' edits on the singer's new song Pyar [Watch Videos]

Full promo

TTF

Aap itne dogle ho ki aap ek larka ke sath khatam ho ki aap dusre larke se chipak jati ho #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/QDVNkVipgF — jhali sumbul (@jhali_pataka) January 17, 2023

Fans of Tina Datta are slamming Shalin Bhanot left right and centre. They are talking about how the hunk tried to hide his past in front of the actress. As we know, Dalljiet Kaur had levelled some serious allegations of domestic violence on him. Take a look at the tweets here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 big twists: Abdu Rozik on Weekend Ka Vaar to Soundarya Sharma's elimination; here's what fans can expect

Stop your acting Shitl!n. You are disgusting and cheap.

Tina..lots of love for you.#TinaDatta pic.twitter.com/OMQ4zzqNXM — Shreya || Lazy lad (@thelazyfolk32) January 17, 2023

Yup he can stoop any level low for the game. Selfish shameless insaan.#TinaDatta? — Nostalgic (@Nostagic14) January 17, 2023

Tina was wrong to include his wife bt can I jst be honest Shalin is a disgusting man, questioning a girl's character who u claim to love is heights of cheapness.This man can NVR love someone he is so self centred.This gaanvit is jst an image he portrays #TinaDatta? — Samayra (@Shilpi70782670) January 17, 2023

Game lovers might feel that Shalin Bhanot has flipped and made the game interesting. We feel it is his displeasure with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that has led to this. Let us see how Farah Khan schools him on Weekend Ka Vaar.