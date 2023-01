Bigg Boss 16 fans can expect a loaded Weekend Ka Vaar. We will have Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik on the show. Later, Salman Khan will ask Tina Datta what she said about Shalin Bhanot to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. ICYMI, she said that he asked her for stuff which she cannot say on national TV. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary did try to get the exact information but Tina Datta just stopped her. Priyanka did a sign which many fans said where for undergarments (bras). Tina Datta did not mention or confirm but said she told Shalin Bhanot not to talk cheap on national TV. Also Read - After Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra now hits back at Salman Khan for keeping Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan scolds Tina Datta saying that she was okay with it but when things got bad between them she raised it to bring him down. He asks her if she was plotting his downfall on the show. Tina Datta starts crying. She says she wants to go home. The actress says she is the one who is always justifying herself on the show. Take a look at the promo... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Shilpa Shinde reveals if being channel's face helps to win; reveals her favourite of this season

Fans have said that Tina Datta cannot handle it when she gets it back. She could have refrained from raising those issues in the house. Sumbul Touqeer fans are happy as they feel karma is getting back to her. Take a look at some of the tweets here.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: This TV actor hints at Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's relationship; calls them bachpan ke saathi

Karma is a bitch bro ?

Aise hi kabhi gidgida kr Sumbul ne bhi yahi bola tha, Sumbul k liye uss time mein jitni emo huyi thi utna hi aaj mujhe karmafal pr yakeen aa raha hai ?? #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/luW2aNkSAF — #TejRanFam (@babe_clueless) January 20, 2023

In Tomorrow Episode of #Biggboss16 !! Salman asked #PriyankaChaharChoudhary about Shalin things which was revealed by Tina !! Tina had a big breakdown after getting blamed by Salman ? but there is Priyanka who was keep motivating her !! pic.twitter.com/Z09q36osbj — ???????? ?????? (@Priyanka_Astra) January 20, 2023

Promo mai Salman ne Shalin ne Tina se kuch gandi cheez mangi wala issue uthaya.

Darshak jaan na chahte hai kya kal us raaz ka khulasa hoga ?

Wo kya gandi cheez thi jo Shalin ne Tina se maangi iska pata chalega ?#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss #ArchanaGautam? — RohannKummar (@KummarRohann) January 20, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 fans are curious to know what exactly happened between the two. Shalin Bhanot today told the makers that he is feeling mentally unwell. He said he wants to take voluntary exit.