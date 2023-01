Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale Week is turning things up on the head. Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare had a huge spat today. In the captaincy task, she decided to take the name of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia instead of Shiv Thakare. She said he had a habit of holding on to grudges for a long time which is not the quality of a leader. Shiv Thakare said his outlook was different. Talking about emotions, he asked her about Gautam Singh Vig and their bond. Soundarya Sharma got incensed and said he was assassinating her character. She said he won't understand the implications of what happens when a woman truly admits her feelings on national television, that too an actress. Soundarya Sharma complained to Shalin Bhanot about it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta 'character assassinates' Shalin Bhanot by exposing him; livid netizens say, 'Uppermost level of fake' [Read Tweets]

Archana Gautam told Shiv Thakare that he did not do the right thing by talking about Gautam Vig as he is out of the show. Moreover, she made some comments on Bigg Boss Marathi. Fans are upset saying that Bigg Boss Marathi is a far tougher show that the Hindi Bigg Boss where there are no tasks. Take a look at how social media reacted on the same.... Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Rakhi Sawant arrested after Sherlyn Chopra's complaint; Bigg Boss 16 intensifies after Shiv Thakare chooses Priyanka over Nimrit [Watch Video]

#SoundaryaSharma to hat dhoke #ShivThakare? ke piche pari hui hein or bauklayi hui hein saf dikh raha hein! Or it's high time ki log kuch vi bat pe Shiv kiyu winner bana leke ata hein! @BiggBoss WKW pe this topic should be raised!#BB16 #Biggboss16 — PG (@PURBAGH22627553) January 19, 2023

Shiv is in 5th gear.. he'll take 6th gear very soon because picture abhi baaki hai kuch aur log expose hone bache hai ??#ShivThakare — Rhythmicxxx__♡ (@Rhythmicxx__) January 19, 2023

Again n again contestants dragging bb marathi thing should be addressed by salman sir or else trend something so that media or channel pays attention to it . #ShivThakare? — Parth S parthians (@SidHeartNandini) January 19, 2023

#SaundaryaSharma k tan badan m aag lgadi h #ShivThakare? ne use expose kr k ???

Or #ShalinBhanot? pgl hogya h bechara na ghr ka na ghat ka ab usk ps sau or archana bche hn grp m bnane k liye isly Nimmo ko chahra h idhr ajy? shiv n to bhav Dena bnd krdya h ab?#BB16 — Inaya?? (@inaya70459135) January 19, 2023

Soundarya Sharma is playing famous women card which will not work this time. Because she has been exposed and it is not her character assassination. #BiggBoss16 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 19, 2023

Soundarya chilling with Shalin (who had character assassinated her all this season) and b!tch!ng about #ShivThakare? (who has merely questioned about the authenticity of her emotions for Gautam) is supreme level of FEMINISM - she is ready for Bollywood ? — vieshaldushinge (@vishdash80) January 19, 2023

Salman Khan has a lot of issues to look into this week. The biggest drama has been around Tina Datta and Salman Khan. Plus, there is Soundarya and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's matters with Shiv Thakare. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From repeatedly calling Shalin Bhanot a 'bas***d' to saying his future ladylove would commit suicide, here's a recap of all Tina Datta said