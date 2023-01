Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are the new targets in the house as everyone in the house calls their relationship fake and claims it's just for cameras. even Soundarya Sharma spoke about a lot of them being fake and more. While this bitching of her didn't go down well with Tina Datta's fans are strongly lashing out at her and digging her affair with Gautam Vig and claiming that she was the one who kissed everyone in the house with her vulgar act and now she has the audacity to bitch about Shalin and Tina? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan accuses Tina Datta of using Abdu Rozik as a 'vote bank'

The girl who kisses almost Everyone in the house,is full of Vulgar Gestures talks about #ShalinBhanot and #TinaDatta #GautamSinghVig Ruined his own Game for #SoundaryaSharma https://t.co/qPxZ5GXRPb — Ashika (@Ashika7864) January 2, 2023

Lol #Soundaryasharma u r questioning ShaTina's relationship???? You!

Then what were u doing on national television??? U even ditched gautam ur so called love like a tissue paper.

SHALIN ND TINA both r very dignified nd cultured.Period#ShalinBhanot#TinaDatta#ShaTina#BB16 pic.twitter.com/dnvqJsaSUy — Priya (@ShaliN_magic) January 2, 2023

The netizens even slammed Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare for character assassinating Shalin and Tina

Shame on you #ArchanaGautam and #Shivthakare. They both are character assassinating both Shalin and Tina. Archana: bathroom me Jake ? krege

Shiv: bahut kuj ho chuka

Archana: Tina kuj bi "dene" ko tyar h

Shame on both of them#ShalinBhanot #tinadatta #shatina #shalinKiSena pic.twitter.com/Q22RsxxRq1 — Aujla Sahab ? (@aujlaSahab_) January 2, 2023

Well last night's episode was all about Shalin and Tina, Bigg Boss was thoroughly enjoying the gossip session of Tina and Shalin l's relationship. We wonder if this will affect their so-called relationship. The couple was almost caught kissing on cameras during MC Stan's performance in the house and got massively trolled for the same.