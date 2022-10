A lot of drama unfolded in the last episode of Bigg Boss 16. Now, we all know that Bigg Boss means drama to the optimum, but the reason we're highlighting this is because nobody expected what unfolded last night in the Bigg Boss house when Sumbul Touqeer's father appeared in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan, especially considering that family members are invited someway mid-season. More taken aback were viewers with the volley of vitriol he spewed at Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, accusing them of a litany of things against his daughter. Now, Tina's father has voiced his opinion at how and why Sumbul's father as also the Bigg Boss makers were highly wrong with the way things transpired. Also Read - TV News RECAP of the week: Bigg Boss 16 love stories, netizens demand Sajid Khan’s removal, Disha Vakani’s throat issues and more

Tina Datta's father slams Sumbul Touqeer's father, Bigg Boss 16

Reacting strongly to whatever Sumbul Touqeer's father said against his daughter and the decision by the makers and show-runners to include the former in the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Tina Datta's father opined that both father should've gone, not only one, regardless if Sumbul's young age is being cited as a reason for her father's support as on reality shows, neither age nor status or anything else holds any relevance. In fact, he also highlighted how his daughter has imparted good advice to help Sumbul till date and signed off by adding, "Apni beti ko uthane ke liye, dusre ki beti ko neecha nahi dikhana chaiye."

Bigg Boss 16 biased to Sumbul Touqueer, Priyanka Choudhary?

Post last night's episode, 14th October, many fans have come forth, opining that Bigg Boss 16 is being biased toward Sumbul Touqueer, especially after how her father was permitted to enter the show so early on, when family members usually appear much later, and how he proceeded to bash Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, which many feel was unfair. Some fans also opine that Salman Khan uselessly slammed Shalin and Tina over the weekend while Sumbul, was treated were kid gloves.