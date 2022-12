Bigg Boss season 16 is getting a lot of limelight due to its constant controversy and contestants' fights. 's reality show has become the talk of the town for various reasons and makers are trying their level to keep the audienecs hooked to the screens. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan is proud of Sumbul Touqeer; gives her flying kiss and says,’aag laga rahi hai’

Bigg Boss ardent fans who have been keeping a tab on the show know how Tina Datta has been the center of all major conversations inside the house. After MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot’s backstabbing, wild card entry went ahead and character-assassinated Tina. Sreejita said that Tina tried breaking into people's houses and she could not make a home for herself. She even added saying that Tina can never stay without getting attention from the boys and she pulls down people and gets pleasure out of it. Sreejita even said that Tina misbehaved with her friend Aneri Desai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta gets eliminated by housemates for having least contribution on Salman Khan's show; fans say, 'not fair' [View Tweets]

Tina's friend Aneri has come out in support and said that Sreejita’s accusations are fake. Aneri took to Twitter and said, “Slow clap for #sreejita - Proves to be a manipulator of facts with load of rubbish. How conveniently a simple complain of food at a hotel has been turned into footage drama. Complete False narrative of my fight with #Tina. No such thing happened!” She further added writing, #Sreejita You would never understand friendship - I know people like you can only spread Lie to look good ! You are setting new standards of shallowness. This is the reason why #Tina had and continues to maintain distance from you". Also Read - TRP Report Week 50: Anupamaa-Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain unshaken; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai needs booster

Have a look at Tina Datta's friend Aneri Desai's tweets -

#SreejitaDe has no other topic to talk about , she is only talking about #TinaDatta because she wants to be seen as currently she is royally ignored by #Tina, and rightly so she should Be! She has crossed limits of being cheap, #Sreejita has lost her plot. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — aneri desai (@aneridesai23) December 22, 2022

Slow clap for #sreejita - Proves to be a manipulator of facts with load of rubbish. How conveniently a simple complain of food at a hotel has been turned into footage drama. Complete False narrative of my fight with #Tina. No such thing happened! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss (1/2) — aneri desai (@aneridesai23) December 23, 2022

#Sreejita You would never understand friendship - I know people like you can only spread Lie to look good ! You are setting new standards of shallowness. This is the reason why #Tina had and continues to maintain distance from you @ColorsTV @BiggBoss (2/2)

— aneri desai (@aneridesai23) December 23, 2022

Reportedly, there are rumours that and will not be part of the extended 4 weeks. Moreover, got eliminated by his housemates for having the least contribution in the house. Fans called the decision unfair.