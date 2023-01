Bigg Boss 16 is currently at its peak. The show is grabbing everyone's attention and how. Fans are eager to know who is the winner of the show. But there is time for it. For three months, Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been away from home. But this week, they will get to meet their loved ones. Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father, Archana Gautam's brother and more have entered the house. Tina Datta's mother has also entered the house to meet her. But it seems she accidentally hugged Sreejita De instead of Tina. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta slams Shalin Bhanot in front of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; her shocking comments about suicide and death leave netizens shocked

Here's what happens next

As reported by The Khabri, as she entered the house, she mistook for her daughter Tina. Sreejita was in tears but as Tina Datta's mother realised it, she started hunting for her daughter. Tina Datta reportedly is in the garden area. The video of Tina Datta's mother entering the big house has not been unveiled yet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan turns down Shalin Bhanot's desire to rekindle friendship; netizens laud her strong stance [Read Tweets]

Check out The Khabri's tweet below:

Breaking #BiggBoss16 #TinaDatta's mother hugged #Sreejita mistakenly as she entered the house thinking its Tina, Sreejita gets emotional. Later, #TinaDatta's mother realised it and looks out for Tina. She is in the garden area. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 10, 2023

Today, we will see MC Stan's mother entering the house. It will be a very emotional moment as both of them will start crying. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father will also enter the house and advice her start playing solo. He will ask her to start taking a stand while Nimrit will justify that in a house like Bigg Boss, friends become family. Archana Gautam's brother will enter the house and lighten up the mood. He is fun and entertaining and he will immediately make friends with the housemates. 's sister , Shiv's mom and Priyanka's brother are already inside the house. For more entertainment news, stay tuned. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz: A look at craziest fans wars ever