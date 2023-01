In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot loses his calm and goes into the confession room to vent his anger. In the promo video, Shalin was seen asking Bigg Boss if the room is soundproof. After hearing a yes from Bigg Boss, Shalin starts expressing his angst and says that there is no one in the house to that he can talk. He even says 'Mujhe yeh ghar kaat raha hai. Kaatne ko daud raha hai. I am losing my sh*t right now. Can’t do this. Please get me off the grid.' He was later seen banging his head on the cushioned wall due to frustration. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare fans call out Soundarya Sharma's 'woman card'; say, 'Supreme level of feminism' [Read Tweets]

For a few days now some fights and arguments have been taking place with Shalin. He recently had a major fight with Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka and Shalin who were on the good terms earlier, got into an ugly spat after he took Nimrit's name for the captaincy task. Shalin's answer left Tina and Priyanka shell-shocked.

Watch the promo video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riya (@bigg_boss_16_16_)

Priyanka and Tina started calling him 'dogala' and even Shalin character assassinated the latter. Moreover, Tina revealed certain things about Shalin that happened outside the house. She said how Shalin doesn't lock the washroom door purposely. Tina even made personal comments about him and character assassinated him by getting his ex-wife involved during the argument.