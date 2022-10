Bigg Boss season 16 got premiered on October 1 and since its launch, the reality show has managed to win audiences' hearts with its new theme and rules. Netizens have already decided to support their fave contestants in Bigg Boss season 16. Abdu Rozik, Rapper MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Vig, Archana Gautam, , Soundarya Sharma and more popular celebs have entered 's reality show. Also Read - Big Boss 16: Kamya Panjabi is 'bored', Manu Punjabi terms Sajid Khan-Abdu Rozik as 'best jodi' and more — Ex-contestants REVIEW the latest season

Recently, a promo of Bigg Boss 16 nominations has been released on social media and left fans shocked. In the promo video, Bigg Boss told contestants to nominate others and not give any other reason. But, , Soundarya Sharma, and Manya Singh were nominated contestants and said sorry post that. Bigg Boss reprimanded these gorgeous beauties and decided to punish them. Bigg Boss said that these celebs will have to perform all the house duties by themselves.

In the episode that aired last night, Sajid was told by Bigg Boss to be Abdu's translator in the house. The two were seen sharing light moments, but Abdu's revelations left everyone shocked. Abdu revealed about his financial struggles and revealed that his family was poor and used to live in a house with leakage problems. Moreover, in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina was seen asking Abdu if she can be his girlfriend. Abdu calls Tina cute.